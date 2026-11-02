In Washington state, USA, a person has died after suffering complications from bird flu. The Yakima County resident had underlying health conditions, was exposed to bird flu at a dairy farm with infected cattle, and was hospitalized. This is the first bird flu death in the United States in a year, CBC World reports.

H5N1 infection

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the person was infected with the H5N1 virus. Yakima County officials did not disclose further details about the deceased.

This death was the third in the United States linked to bird flu since the disease became a public health concern in 2024. In January 2025, the death of an elderly person with H5N1 was reported in Louisiana. In November 2025, a person infected with the rarer H5N5 variant died in Washington state.

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Situation in Yakima County

According to local health authorities, H5N1 has recently been detected in 33 dairy herds in Yakima County. Three human infection cases have been linked to exposure at a dairy farm. The local health department, together with state authorities, is identifying people who had close contact with those infected and monitoring them for symptoms.

According to a CDC representative, the agency analyzed the genetic sequence of the virus detected in the deceased person and found no changes that could make it easier to transmit or cause more severe illness. Since the beginning of 2024, more than 70 human infection cases have been recorded in the United States. There is no information about person-to-person transmission of the virus, and the CDC assesses the risk to the general public as low.

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