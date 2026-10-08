In Sweden, researchers at the Karolinska Institute found an association between vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) before pregnancy and a lower risk of several complications during pregnancy and childbirth, primarily preterm birth. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in The BMJ.

Data from more than 624,000 pregnancies

The scientists analyzed data from Swedish registers covering 624,713 pregnancies among first-time mothers aged 16 to 35 between 2006 and 2023. Before becoming pregnant, 92,620 participants received the quadrivalent HPV vaccine, which protects against four common types of the virus.

The study covered preterm birth, preterm rupture of membranes, births of babies small for gestational age, stillbirth and neonatal mortality. HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer, and infection and treatment of cervical cell changes have previously been linked to an increased risk of certain pregnancy complications.

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The association was stronger among those vaccinated before age 17

Among women vaccinated before pregnancy, the risk of the studied complications was lower, especially for preterm birth. Compared with unvaccinated participants, they were about 5% less likely to give birth prematurely and about 15% less likely to have very preterm births.

According to Zhongsun Zhang, a doctoral student at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Karolinska Institute, the association was more pronounced among women vaccinated before the age of 17. The researchers accounted for several factors that could have affected the results, but emphasized that, due to the observational nature of the work, it does not make it possible to state that the risk reduction was caused by vaccination itself.

The study was conducted jointly with researchers from the University of Gothenburg, Sahlgrenska University Hospital and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. Funding was provided, among others, by the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Cancer Society and the Karolinska Institute.

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