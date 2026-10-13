Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have identified protein patterns that may explain part of the residual risk of coronary heart disease in people with controlled LDL cholesterol levels. As News-Medical reports, the scientists focused on lipoproteins that transport fats in the blood and can deposit cholesterol in artery walls.

Lowering LDL cholesterol, often called “bad” cholesterol, significantly reduces the risk of heart attacks. At the same time, coronary heart disease develops in some people even when LDL levels reach recommended targets through treatment. The researchers suggest that other particles, including triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRLs) and lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), may contribute to this residual risk.

Analysis of nearly 3,000 proteins

The team used proteomic analysis and combined data on nearly 3,000 blood proteins with genetic information and long-term medical records. The scientists compared the effects of three types of lipoproteins: LDL, TRLs and Lp(a). All of them can deposit cholesterol in artery walls, although LDL is the most common among them.

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According to the analysis, TRLs and Lp(a) had many shared protein patterns and similar potentially harmful biological effects. These particles also contained proteins capable of recruiting immune cells. According to the authors, this may be linked to inflammation and changes in the structure of blood vessel walls.

Searching for more precise prevention

The LDL protein pattern was mainly associated with cholesterol accumulation in the arteries. In contrast, the similarity of TRL and Lp(a) profiles may indicate their influence on shared inflammatory and vascular processes. The authors believe this may help identify targets for more precise prevention of heart disease.

The study did not test a new treatment method or develop a protein test for clinical use. The scientists stressed that lowering LDL cholesterol remains a key element of prevention, and that the next step should be to determine whether measuring or targeting the identified processes can improve prevention alongside existing treatments. The work was published in the European Heart Journal.

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