In Pakistan's Sindh province, 38 people have died of rabies this year. The latest victim was a 38-year-old resident of Tharparkar district who died at Indus Hospital in Karachi after developing symptoms of the disease.

As The Express Tribune reports, a man named Naimatullah was bitten by a dog about two and a half months before being hospitalized. Between July 25 and August 8, he received four doses of rabies vaccine at a hospital in the city of Diplo. He was taken to Indus Hospital Karachi on October 7, when he had already developed rabies symptoms. According to a preliminary medical assessment, the wound had not been properly cleaned.

Boy to be hospitalized in Karachi

A 12-year-old boy from Hyderabad is also being treated in Karachi, where doctors suspect rabies encephalitis. According to the administration of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), he was bitten on the arm and chest by a dog about two months ago, but did not receive a rabies vaccine afterward.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The boy was brought to the emergency department with hydrophobia and irritability. Doctors called in a team of neurologists and administered the first vaccine dose in the admissions department. He will be hospitalized in the intensive care unit for further treatment and observation.

Hospital data

Of the 38 rabies deaths recorded in Sindh this year, 29 were registered at Indus Hospital Karachi, eight at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and one more at Indus Hospital Badin. More than 15,000 patients have sought treatment at Indus Hospital Karachi after dog bites since the start of the year.

Ammar Danish, chief physician at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, said that the number of stray dogs and bite incidents is rising. He advised thoroughly washing a wound with soap and water for at least 15 minutes after a bite or scratch and seeking medical care without delay. According to him, vaccination and, where medically indicated, rabies immunoglobulin are necessary to prevent the disease.

Read us on