Two more people have died of rabies in Pakistan’s Sindh province, bringing the number of recorded deaths from the disease in the region this year to 42. Medical experts called on the authorities to urgently organize the capture of stray dogs and their transfer to designated shelters, Dawn reports.

Two patients died in hospitals

The first to die was a 38-year-old resident of Hyderabad named Javed. He was brought to the emergency department of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. A doctor who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity said that the patient had hydrophobia, irritability, fever and difficulty swallowing.

The man was bitten in the face by a dog four months ago. It is unknown whether he underwent preventive treatment after the bite.

The second person to die was 52-year-old Allahbad, who was referred from Nawabshah to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad. He died on Monday afternoon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Calls for dog population control

Pakistan Medical Association representative Mirza Ali Azhar said that stray dogs in the province attack people, including children. He stressed that, in local conditions, rabies results from a dog bite in 99% of cases.

According to Azhar, dogs should be captured, isolated and kept in designated shelters, where animal welfare activists and local authorities could sterilize and feed them.

He also cited a study by Indus Hospital, which showed a significant prevalence of the rabies virus among street dogs in Karachi. The virus was detected in 64% of the samples examined.

Experts note that some rabies cases may not be included in official statistics because people resort to home remedies or seek help from religious healers. They stress the need to inform the public, ensure humane dog population control and make proper treatment available in hospitals. After contact with a potentially infected animal, prompt wound cleaning, timely vaccination and, if necessary, the administration of rabies immunoglobulin can prevent the disease.

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