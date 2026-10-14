Researchers at University College London analyzed data from children and young people with intellectual developmental disabilities in the United Kingdom and found that socioeconomic disadvantage is associated with more emotional and behavioral difficulties, as well as more frequent reports of mental disorders. News-Medical reports.

Data from nearly 2,800 participants

The research team studied data from 2,778 people aged four to 25 from the IMAGINE-ID cohort. Participants had intellectual developmental disabilities associated with genetic conditions, including 16p11.2 microdeletion syndrome, Prader—Willi syndrome and Angelman syndrome. Parents or guardians completed detailed questionnaires about the children's health, development and behavior.

The level of socioeconomic disadvantage was assessed using three indicators: deprivation in the area of residence, eligibility for free school meals, and parents' educational level. These data were compared with questionnaire responses concerning mental health.

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Which difficulties were recorded

Participants from more disadvantaged areas, those eligible for free school meals, and children whose parents had lower educational levels more often experienced emotional and behavioral difficulties. Researchers cited low mood, stress-related physical symptoms, behavioral problems and difficulties in relationships with peers.

These groups also more frequently reported depression, anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and conduct disorder. Children eligible for free school meals were 2.5 times more likely to report a diagnosis of major depression and 2.3 times more likely to report conduct disorder than those who were not eligible.

Study limitations

The authors did not observe a clear pattern whereby more severe learning disabilities necessarily meant greater mental health difficulties. At the same time, the study does not establish a causal relationship, as it reflects the situation at a particular point in time. Most information was provided by parents, some families did not complete all questionnaires, and family circumstances, the level of deprivation and the severity of disabilities could not be measured in detail.

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