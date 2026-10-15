In the United States, manufacturers submitted more than half of summary reports on adverse events related to medical devices to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after the deadline. As News-Medical reports, the authors of a study published in The BMJ reached this conclusion.

Analysis of reports over six years

Researchers analyzed all summary adverse event reports submitted to the FDA’s Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) database from July 2019 through June 2025. During this period, the regulator received 6,308 such reports containing information on 159,503 adverse events. Most of them concerned high-risk devices.

US rules require manufacturers to report malfunctions and adverse events to the FDA within 30 days. These data are used in post-market surveillance of devices, including to make safety decisions and recall products.

Problems with data completeness

According to the analysis results, 57% of summary reports did not specify a problem with the device or its use, while 38% indicated insufficient information. Another 11% of reports were incorrectly marked as non-summary reports, and 7% listed one event in the field for the number of events.

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The authors noted that 55% of reports exceeded the 30-day filing deadline. They also pointed out that the number of summary reports submitted to the FDA and the number of adverse events in them more than doubled between 2020 and 2024.

Call for more transparent oversight

Previously, the Alternative Summary Reporting program allowed manufacturers to submit millions of notifications as summary reports instead of individual records. The FDA ended the program in 2019 over concerns that this format could conceal risk signals. At the same time, similar exemptions for summary reporting are still used.

The researchers called for urgent improvements to the system so that serious adverse events are fully available for review. In a separate editorial, Koji Todaka of Kyushu University Hospital proposed requiring timely and accurate summary reporting, standardized device identification, and clear links to registries. According to the publication, the FDA is transitioning to a new adverse event monitoring system, AEMS, which is intended to combine existing reporting systems and publish reports in real time.

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