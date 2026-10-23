In the United States, researchers analyzed 300 foods and beverages that adults identified as comfort foods and found that 72.7% met hyperpalatability criteria. Survey participants most often named chips, ice cream, pizza, chocolate, and cookies, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The online UCLA Eating in America Study was conducted from December 2019 to January 2020. It involved 2,022 US residents aged 18 and older, while 1,760 people provided comfort-food data suitable for analysis. Respondents were asked to name up to three foods they considered comfort foods.

The scientists combined the mentioned foods and beverages into 132 groups based on similarities in ingredients and preparation methods. Nutritional value was assessed using US Department of Agriculture databases and, where necessary, labels of specific brands. Hyperpalatability was defined according to criteria involving combinations of fat, sugar, sodium, and carbohydrates.

Nutritional value and processing

The average estimated serving contained 223.1 calories: on average, 39.2% of calories came from fat and 18.3% from sugar. At the same time, 60.7% of foods were low in dietary fiber, 29.7% were high in saturated fat, and 31.7% were high in sodium.

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Under the strict Nova classification criterion, 42.7% of the studied foods were identified as ultra-processed: all of their calories had to come from the fourth Nova group. Another 36% of all assessed items were both hyperpalatable and ultra-processed. Chips, ice cream, pizza, and chocolate — the four most popular groups — met both definitions, while pasta was the only item in the top ten that met neither.

Differences in choices by gender, age, and region were statistically significant but mostly small. Men named foods that contained, on average, about 33 more calories per serving than the foods chosen by women. Foods named by participants aged 55 and older had lower average levels of calories, protein, fat, carbohydrates, fiber, and sodium than foods named by people aged 18–34.

The authors noted that the survey recorded stated preferences rather than actual consumption. Therefore, the researchers did not assess frequency of consumption, portion size, or respondents' stress levels.

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