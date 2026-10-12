In the United States, the American Academy of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNSF) has published an updated clinical guideline on tinnitus — the perception of sound in the absence of an external source. The document focuses on adults with persistent, bothersome tinnitus: it lasts at least six months and affects quality of life, News-Medical reports.

Assessment of hearing and psycho-emotional state

The guideline updates the AAO-HNSF's 2014 document and contains 16 key statements based on research. It provides for thorough medical history-taking and physical examination, determining how bothersome the symptoms are for the person, as well as a comprehensive hearing assessment.

Doctors are also advised to ask patients directly about emotional distress and thoughts of self-harm. Imaging examinations are proposed to be limited to cases with specific warning signs. Separate statements concern patient education and counseling.

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Methods considered by the guideline

Among the approaches that may help manage tinnitus manifestations, the document names cognitive behavioral therapy, hearing aids, and sound enrichment. It also addresses assessing the possibility of cochlear implantation and follow-up to track the effectiveness of the selected approach.

At the same time, the guideline does not recommend routinely using medications, dietary supplements, or repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation to treat tinnitus. The updated document also added statements on the risk of self-harm, somatosensory tinnitus, whose manifestations change during movements of the head, neck, or jaw, cochlear implantation, bimodal neuromodulation, and follow-up.

According to the academy, 10% to 15% of adults have tinnitus. Most people experience only a minor impact from symptoms, but up to one-third of patients may have clinically significant symptoms of depression.

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