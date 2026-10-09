In the United States, automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) demonstrated cancer detection rates similar to those of handheld ultrasound (HHUS) in women with dense breast tissue, but was associated with a lower rate of false-positive initial assessments. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology.

More than 25,000 examinations compared

Scientists analyzed clinical data from three Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium registries. The analysis included 25,328 screening ultrasound examinations performed on 21,446 women: 4,218 using ABUS and 21,110 using handheld ultrasound.

The examination results were interpreted by 98 radiologists at 27 medical facilities. The researchers assessed rates of abnormal findings, recommendations for short-term follow-up examinations, as well as the associated cancer detection and false-positive rates.

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Less additional imaging

According to lead researcher Garth Rauscher of the University of Illinois Chicago, ABUS was associated with lower rates of abnormal interpretations and false-positive initial assessments compared with HHUS. At the same time, the authors found no notable differences in cancer detection rates, biopsy recommendations, or false-positive biopsy recommendations.

According to the study's conclusions, the use of ABUS may also be associated with fewer recommendations for additional imaging and short-term follow-up examinations while maintaining the same cancer detection rate. In 2012, ABUS was approved as an adjunct to screening mammography, and the authors described the method as an alternative to handheld ultrasound for supplemental screening of women with dense breast tissue.

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