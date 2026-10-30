In the United States, amid the accelerating spread of measles, more and more parents are choosing to give their children a second dose of the MMR vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella earlier than the usual schedule. The number of confirmed measles cases in the country is twice as high as last year, The Guardian reports.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention usually recommend the first MMR dose after a child reaches one year of age and the second between the ages of four and six. However, the second dose can be administered as early as four weeks after the first. This approach is also recommended in Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

Early protection during outbreaks

Seattle-based naturopathic doctor Elias Kass said that several years ago, he began recommending the MMRV vaccine at 15 months, which combines the second MMR dose with vaccination against chickenpox. According to him, more parents are now agreeing to this vaccination due to the rising number of measles cases.

Chicago resident Margo Taylor said that her three children were vaccinated on different schedules. Her oldest child, born in 2019, received doses at ages one and four. For her second child, born in 2023, a pediatrician advised a second dose at age two because of a measles outbreak in Chicago. The youngest child received the second dose three months after the first.

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Why the interval can be shortened

According to the publication, available data indicate that vaccination with a second dose at a younger age remains effective. The recommendation to administer it at ages four to six is mainly related to organizational considerations: children should receive both doses before starting school, and they also receive other vaccinations at this age.

In areas with measles outbreaks, before international travel or after contact with an infected person, the CDC also recommends the first MMR dose for children from six months of age. In this case, the child needs a third dose. This is because maternal antibodies passed to the child during pregnancy can weaken the immune response to vaccination at six months of age.

In Germany, the vaccination schedule was changed after the 2001 outbreak: the first dose was recommended at 11–14 months and the second at 18–23 months. In 2020, the country changed its recommendation for the second dose: it can be administered four weeks after the first.

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