In the United States, the share of adults who reported current or previous use of GLP-1-based drugs and dual GLP-1/GIP agonists increased from 8.2% in March 2024 to 12% in October 2025. This corresponds to a 46% increase over 18 months of observation.

As News-Medical reports, researchers analyzed data from 9,150 adult participants in the GLIMMER study, representative of the US population. A total of 1,274 participants reported any use of such drugs, while another 945 had never used them but intended to start.

Growth driven by weight loss

Until 2024, treatment was most often started because of diabetes, but weight loss subsequently became the predominant goal among new users. As of October 2025, such indications accounted for nearly half of all cases of use. The share of adults who reported using the drugs for weight loss increased from 4.1% to 5.6% from December 2024, while the rate of use for diabetes remained stable.

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Semaglutide was the most common drug, accounting for 50% of cases, followed by tirzepatide at 30%. At the same time, the number of new tirzepatide users exceeded the number of those who started taking semaglutide.

Nontraditional access routes

About one-third of users obtained the drugs through nontraditional routes, including online providers, medical spas, foreign or online pharmacies, compounding pharmacies, as well as without a prescription. The authors noted that such cases may not be captured in standard insurance data.

Among those using the medications for weight loss, 43% had no insurance coverage for the drugs. For users with diabetes as an indication, this figure was about 3%. Overall, 64% of participants who had ever used GLP-1/GIP continued therapy, while 36% discontinued it. The study was published as a preliminary scientific report on the medRxiv preprint server, and participants self-reported the indications and routes of access to treatment.

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