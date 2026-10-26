The number of colorectal cancer cases among children, adolescents and young people is rising in the United States, although the disease remains rare in these age groups. As Live Science reports, among children aged 10–14, the diagnosis rate rose from one case per million in 1999 to six per million in 2020. Among adolescents aged 15–19, it increased from three to 13 cases per million.

More often detected at late stages

Erica Arnold, a researcher in pediatric surgery, presented an analysis at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics of data from 84 patients under the age of 21 who were diagnosed between 2012 and 2023. The median age at diagnosis was 16 years, while the median duration of symptoms before diagnosis was 12 weeks. At the same time, this sample was not representative of the entire United States.

In 80% of participants, cancer was detected at stage III or IV, when the disease had already spread to nearby tissues and lymph nodes or to distant organs. For colorectal cancer patients across all age groups, the share of stage III–IV diagnoses is 60%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one-third of young patients in the study also had cellular markers of particularly aggressive cancer.

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The reasons for the increase remain unclear

Only about 20% of the study participants had a close relative with colorectal cancer. Researchers are studying the possible role of the gut microbiome — the collection of bacteria and other microorganisms in the intestine. Factors that may be linked to increased risk include ultra-processed foods, antibiotic use in childhood, stress, low levels of physical activity and environmental exposure, but no definitive cause for the rising incidence has been established.

Among the 84 patients, 75% reported back or abdominal pain before diagnosis, 45% reported changes in bowel movements, 43% reported unexplained weight loss, and 38% reported rectal bleeding. Specialists emphasize that abdominal pain and digestive disorders in children are not related to cancer in most cases; however, symptoms that do not go away or worsen, as well as weight loss or blood in the stool, require medical examination.

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