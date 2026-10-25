In the United States, voluntarily smiling during stressful situations may weaken the body's physiological response to stress and improve well-being, but it should not be considered the sole way to cope with anxiety or depression. Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing U.S. psychology and neuropsychology experts.

Smiling and the stress response

Clinical and forensic neuropsychologist Judy Ho, who teaches at Pepperdine University, said that she discusses smiling as one possible coping strategy with patients who have depression or anxiety. At the same time, she stressed that this approach is only one of the tools and should not replace other forms of help.

According to Ho, smiling may affect cortisol levels, a hormone that is involved, among other things, in regulating stress and mood. It may also affect brain chemicals associated with positive feelings, including endorphins, dopamine and serotonin. People who smiled while performing stressful tasks generally had lower heart rates during the recovery period than participants with neutral facial expressions.

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The effect depends on sincerity and culture

Stanford University psychology professor Jeanne Tsai drew attention to the so-called facial feedback hypothesis. In a classic study in the late 1980s, participants used a pencil to reproduce either a smile or a frown while watching a positive video clip, such as a cartoon. Some participants who imitated a smile experienced it more strongly and enjoyed themselves more.

Tsai noted that the meaning of a smile varies depending on the cultural environment. Some Americans may consider a broad smile friendlier, while some East Asian research participants rated overly emotional facial expressions as a sign of untrustworthiness or emotional instability.

University of Florida associate professor Nicholas Coles warned that requiring people to smile constantly at work may have the opposite effect. In his view, a positive effect is possible primarily when a smile is sincere and voluntary, and when a person retains emotional autonomy.

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