In the United States, a randomized clinical trial involving 3,220 socially vulnerable adults referred for lung cancer screening found that financial rewards for quitting smoking increased the proportion of people with confirmed continuous smoking abstinence over six months. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in JAMA.

Results of four approaches

Participants were assigned to the standard ask-advise-refer approach, which involved asking about smoking, advising them to quit, and referring them for help, or to one of three options involving free pharmacotherapy. It included nicotine replacement therapy and reimbursement of the costs of varenicline or bupropion.

In the third group, financial rewards of up to $600 for confirmed smoking cessation were added to standard care and medication: $100 after two weeks, $200 after three months, and $300 after six months. In the fourth group, participants were also offered a mobile text-message tool that encouraged them to imagine a future without smoking. Kaiser Permanente participants were assigned only to the three groups with pharmacotherapy, since free medication was already part of standard care there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Biochemically confirmed continuous smoking abstinence over six months was 4.3% in the standard care group, 5.1% in the free medication group, 8.8% in the financial incentives group, and 7.2% in the incentives-plus-mobile-tool group.

Medication and the mobile tool

Adding free pharmacotherapy to the standard approach did not provide a statistically significant advantage over standard care. The mobile tool also did not improve outcomes compared with financial rewards without it.

The study was conducted at five medical centers across four US healthcare systems. It included adults who smoked at least one conventional cigarette per day and identified themselves as Black, Latino, rural residents, or people with low socioeconomic status. The researchers found no statistically significant differences in the effect of the interventions depending on a person's initial readiness to quit smoking.

Read us on