In the U.S., a person was intentionally infected with a virus created using artificial intelligence — The Independent

In the U.S., a person was intentionally infected with a virus developed using artificial intelligence. One of the main goals of such research is to determine what genetic characteristics a virus must have in order to destroy specific strains of bacteria.

An artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory in California (U.S.) announced that it had, for the first time, administered a virus developed using AI to a patient. According to The Independent, this method is viewed as a potentially scalable solution for combating antibiotic-resistant superbugs. This was announced by the Radical Numerics laboratory, though the reported results still need to undergo scientific validation through a peer-reviewed study.

“If the findings are confirmed, the treatment, called Omnii-1, could mark the first human use of bacteriophages developed with the help of artificial intelligence,” the article states.

It is noted that bacteriophages are viruses that infect specific types of bacteria. According to projections, by 2050, antibiotic-resistant superbugs could cause nearly 40 million deaths.

With current approaches to phage therapy for bacterial infections, researchers have to spend a considerable amount of time searching for the right virus among the vast number of bacteriophages found in the environment. They need to find one that can combat the patient’s specific infection.

The process begins with doctors taking a sample of the bacteria that caused the infection. Researchers then search for or develop bacteriophages capable of destroying the pathogen.

One of the main challenges is understanding what genetic characteristics the virus must possess to destroy specific strains of bacteria.

Bacteriophages kill bacteria in several stages. First, the virus attaches to specific receptors on the surface of the bacterium. It then penetrates the cell, uses it to replicate, and ultimately destroys it.

In the initial stage, the interaction between the virus and the bacterium is highly selective: each bacteriophage can attack only specific strains or species of bacteria.

This specificity is a key advantage of phage therapy. Unlike broad-spectrum antibiotics, it preserves beneficial gut microorganisms, which can also be affected by antibacterial drugs.

Radical Numerics claims that its AI-based approach makes it possible to rapidly create custom bacteriophages tailored to a specific patient’s needs, thereby reducing the time to treatment.

“During the world’s first clinical use of AI-developed bacteriophages, a patient with an antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection was administered phage variants created by the Omnii-1 system. The treatment was conducted as part of a compassionate use program under a doctor’s supervision,” Radical Numerics reported.

According to the company, this milestone is one of the first steps toward transforming AI-powered genomic design into personalized treatments.

The startup emphasizes that its AI model was trained on a variety of genomic sequences, bacteriophage genomes, and data on the interaction of phages with their host bacteria obtained during previous studies. Based on this information, the AI can identify potentially suitable bacteriophages and develop new variants tailored to specific therapeutic needs.

“We synthesize the bacteriophage variants designed by Omnii-1 and measure their ability to replicate and their activity against various bacterial strains,” Radical Numerics reported.

In this context, replication ability indicates the bacteriophage’s viability—that is, whether the viral genome created by AI can function and ensure the virus’s replication under laboratory conditions.

“These experiments help us determine the activity of our variants against target bacteria and use the results for subsequent rounds of modeling and development,” the company explained.

Radical Numerics stated that the bacteriophages developed by the Omnii-1 system were synthesized and administered to a patient with an antibiotic-resistant infection who had very few other treatment options remaining. However, the company did not disclose specific treatment outcomes, citing the need to protect the patient’s privacy.

Source: The Independent

As a reminder, the EU has recorded a record 1,715 cases of West Nile virus.

In the U.S., up to $52 million has been approved for research into the effects of viral infections in children.

In France, the Chamond virus was detected in a human for the first time.

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