In the United States, a team of engineers and surgeons at Johns Hopkins Medicine conducted an animal study that tested the temporary implantation of a miniature ultrasound device in the area of a spinal cord injury. The device transmitted real-time blood-flow data and images around the injury site, News-Medical reports. This is the first proof-of-concept study that, according to the team, demonstrated the possibility of temporarily using such a device.

Post-surgery monitoring

The development was named the Multimodal Ultrasound System for Injury Care, or MUSIC. The system is being created to provide medical teams with information about processes in the injury area after surgery and while a patient is in the intensive care unit.

The diagnostic part of the system is intended to provide data on blood flow and changes around the spinal cord. It may also help analyze cerebrospinal fluid, the accumulation of excess fluid, a person’s response to medication, and changes outside the directly injured area. The developers view the device as a way to obtain information on demand without moving an immobilized patient for an MRI scan in the first days after surgery.

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Further preclinical research

The system also has a therapeutic component — focused ultrasound. Researchers are studying its potential to detect and respond to changes in blood flow in small vessels near the injury site, including when indicators fall below or rise above acceptable limits. This area of development is experimental.

The device is the size of a small patch and can be placed over the spinal cord during surgery after an injury. In 2023, it received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the US Food and Drug Administration. The team plans to continue preclinical research to improve monitoring of blood flow, tissues, and other processes near the injury.

The work was supported by $13.48 million in funding from the US Department of Defense. Researchers view the technology as potentially useful for people with spinal cord injuries, including after road accidents, falls, sports injuries, or combat wounds.

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