Researchers at the University of California San Diego found that teaching adolescents skills to understand and manage emotions may help them better maintain weight loss after completing a program, News-Medical reports. The randomized clinical trial involved 166 pairs consisting of an adolescent aged 13 to 16 and one parent.

Two programs for families

Participants were divided into two groups. Both completed a six-month family-based behavioral weight-control program with group sessions and behavioral counseling. It covered healthy eating, physical activity, self-monitoring, goal setting, problem-solving and positive reinforcement, as well as training for parents to support changes in their children's behavior.

The additional intervention included elements of dialectical behavior therapy and emotion-focused therapy. Adolescents were taught to cope with emotions and distress, and to be aware of, accept and acknowledge their own emotions.

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Results after one year

During the six-month treatment, both groups showed similar weight loss. However, 12 months after the program ended, participants who received the emotion-focused intervention regained less weight than adolescents in the standard group.

At the end of treatment, clinically significant weight loss was achieved by 26% of participants in the group with the emotional component and 22% of participants in the standard program. One year after the sessions ended, these figures were 22% and 4%, respectively.

Adolescents who received the additional emotional component also reported less emotional overeating immediately after the program and at both subsequent assessments. At the same time, researchers found no difference between the groups in the overall measure of emotion regulation skills. The authors suggested that the intervention may have weakened the link between difficult emotions and eating. The study results were published on October 22, 2026, in JAMA Network Open.

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