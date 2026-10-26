In the United States, no new recommendations on vaccine use are being issued after a court blocked changes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has still not nominated new committee members, so ACIP is not adopting recommendations even for products already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The Guardian reports.

Court halts changes to the committee

According to the publication, Kennedy carried out sweeping changes to vaccination policy: he cut childhood immunization recommendations by one-third and replaced ACIP experts with allies selected by him. A court halted these changes due to procedural noncompliance.

The US government appealed the part of the court ruling concerning the dissolution of the committee. At the same time, experts interviewed by the publication said that nothing prevents Kennedy from following the proper procedure to appoint new ACIP members, but he has not done so. In their view, the delay in restoring the committee's work affects vaccine availability and insurance coverage for new vaccines.

Insurance coverage may be delayed

An example was Moderna's new mRNA influenza vaccine, which the FDA approved in August for people aged 50 and older. Ron Croning, 63, who has asthma and seasonal allergies, was advised by his doctor to get this particular product. He found only one pharmacy in his area where the vaccine was available and paid a $40 copayment.

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According to Croning, his insurer explained the lack of coverage by saying that the vaccine does not have an ACIP recommendation. Insurers generally have at least one year after FDA approval to include a new vaccine in their plans. However, the obligation to cover a product is tied to an ACIP recommendation and the start of the next insurance year. If the committee does not recommend the new influenza vaccine by the end of the year, insurers will not be required to cover it until at least January 2029.

Consequences for pharmacies and states

The uncertainty surrounding ACIP has other consequences as well. In some states, pharmacists are not allowed to administer vaccinations without a committee recommendation. Some decisions adopted by ACIP before its dissolution were also suspended, including a September 2025 recommendation on new vaccines to prevent respiratory syncytial infection. At the same time, insurers appear to still cover these products.

COVID-19 vaccines are an exception: Congress separately provided for their coverage within 15 days after an ACIP recommendation. Vaccine expert Dorit Reiss said that confidence in the committee's independence has been significantly undermined and that without major changes, its work may not return to its previous model.

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