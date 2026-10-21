A US study involving 461,682 people aged 50 to 71 found no overall association between higher consumption of ultra-processed foods and higher incidence of colorectal cancer. At the same time, an analysis of individual food groups showed different associations: meat from ultra-processed sources was linked to higher incidence, while whole grains and dairy products from this category were linked to lower incidence, ScienceDaily reports.

Observation lasted nearly 19 years

Researchers led by Erikka Loftfield of the US National Cancer Institute used data from the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study. The work was published on October 15 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.

Participants completed questionnaires on how often they consumed various foods in 1995–1996, and their health status was tracked through 2018. The median follow-up period was 18.8 years.

The scientists noted that this broad category includes very different foods, so the degree of industrial processing alone does not always reflect a food's possible relationship with health.

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Product composition mattered

Higher consumption of whole-grain products, fiber, dairy products, and calcium from ultra-processed sources was associated with lower incidence of colorectal cancer. In contrast, a higher amount of meat from ultra-processed sources was associated with higher incidence.

A separate analysis showed that replacing 10% of ultra-processed food by weight with minimally processed foods was associated with a 2% reduction in incidence. The authors stressed that this observational study does not establish a direct causal relationship.

The results also have limitations: most participants were older white Americans, and dietary data were collected only at the start of the study. Therefore, the scientists could not account for changes in diet over the following decades.

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