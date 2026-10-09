In the United States, at the Ward 86 clinic of the University of California, San Francisco, researchers studied the use of a combination of the long-acting drugs lenacapavir and cabotegravir for HIV treatment. The study involved 46 people: all of them achieved or maintained control of the virus, News-Medical reports.

Observation results

More than half of the participants had a detectable HIV viral load at the start of treatment. All of them achieved viral control within 13 weeks. Participants whose virus was already suppressed at the beginning of the study maintained this status.

After a median follow-up period of nearly two years, HIV viral load remained undetectable in all participants. This is the target of antiretroviral therapy.

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An option for people with drug resistance

Nearly three quarters of the participants had a type of drug resistance that may limit the use of the approved long-acting drug combination of cabotegravir and rilpivirine. The studied regimen replaces rilpivirine with lenacapavir, which acts on HIV in a different way.

Long-acting drugs can be administered at intervals of several weeks or months, which may make treatment easier for people who find it difficult to take pills every day. The source also notes that rilpivirine is unavailable in low- and middle-income countries.

The results were published on October 8 in the journal JAMA Network Open, and the study was funded by the US National Institutes of Health. The combination of lenacapavir and cabotegravir has not yet been approved for HIV treatment, and the study did not include a direct comparison with other treatment regimens. Two clinical trials are planned for a more detailed study of the approach.

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