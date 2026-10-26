In the United States, the American Heart Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine presented a joint four-stage life framework for the prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease in girls and women. Three papers were published in the journal Circulation, News-Medical reports.

The authors propose viewing heart health throughout the lifespan, rather than only when seeing a cardiologist. Under their approach, care for women is often fragmented across different medical specialties, although cardiovascular risks are affected by the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, perimenopause, and menopause.

Four stages of life

The first stage is perimenarche, meaning the period around the first menstruation, approximately between the ages of 8 and 15. The second is the period of regular ovulatory and hormonal cycles, approximately from 15 to 44 years of age. The third stage includes perimenopause, which usually occurs between ages 45 and 51, and the fourth is postmenopause, which begins 12 months after the last menstruation, mostly after age 51.

The authors identified pregnancy separately as an event that may occur at different stages of life and serve as a biological “stress test” for identifying previously unnoticed cardiovascular risks. The new model proposes taking cardiovascular, hormonal, and emotional health into account comprehensively.

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Risks during and after pregnancy

The publications state that heavy or irregular menstruation may be early markers of cardiovascular risk. During perimenopause, changes in cholesterol levels and metabolic health may also signal an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

The authors included pregnancy complications among factors associated with higher cardiovascular risk: high blood pressure, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, preterm birth, giving birth to an infant small for gestational age, and stillbirth. According to the data cited, only about 60% of American women with hypertension-related pregnancy complications receive follow-up care for elevated blood pressure within six months after giving birth.

A proposal for the healthcare system

Cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, remain the leading cause of death among women in the United States, claiming more than 400,000 lives annually. At the same time, only 41% of women identify them as the main threat to their health.

The medical societies also called for the creation of a national infrastructure of comprehensive centers of excellence in women’s cardiovascular health. It should be based on interdisciplinary care, professional education, research, and engagement with communities.

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