In the United States, patients with low-risk prostate cancer are increasingly receiving neither radiation therapy nor surgery to remove the prostate. This indicates an overall shift toward monitoring such cases, News-Medical reports.

Less active treatment

Researchers analyzed cases of localized prostate cancer in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) registry for 2010–2023, in the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system for 2010–2024, and in the Michigan Radiation Oncology Quality Consortium (MROQC) for 2021–2025.

In SEER, the share of patients with low-risk cancer who received neither radiation nor prostate removal increased from 33.6% in 2010 to 83.4% in 2023. In the VA system, this figure rose from 51.6% in 2010 to 96.3% in 2024.

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Change in the diagnostic profile

The share of low-risk prostate cancer among all diagnoses also declined: from 28.8% to 24.0% in SEER and from 32.3% to 21.9% in the VA. The study’s lead author, Steven Monda, suggested that the moderate decrease in such diagnoses may be related to the wider use of magnetic resonance imaging during screening.

Among 207,196 patients who received radiation therapy for localized prostate cancer, the share of low-risk patients fell from 33.7% to 6.5% in SEER and from 22.9% to 2.0% in the VA. In the more recent MROQC cohort, this figure remained low, ranging from 2.8% to 4.2% in 2021–2025.

The analysis results were published online in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer, published by the American Cancer Society.

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