Researchers at Mass General Brigham in the United States have developed an artificial intelligence system that can use a single facial photograph to estimate a person’s biological age and predict the survival of patients with cancer. The study results were published in the journal Lancet Digital Health, The Guardian reports.

Two models for risk assessment

Scientists created two related tools. FAHR-FaceAge estimates a patient’s biological age and the associated survival prognosis, while FAHR-FaceSurvival directly predicts survival from a facial photograph. Both models were created on the basis of a system trained on more than 40 million photographs of people of different ages and ethnic backgrounds.

The algorithms use different areas of the face. FAHR-FaceAge, in particular, analyses nasolabial folds, the forehead area above the eye sockets, and the temples. FAHR-FaceSurvival assesses the areas beneath the eyes and around the bridge of the nose. Study co-author Hugo Aerts said that, to his knowledge, this is the first demonstration of an AI model capable of directly predicting cancer patient survival from an ordinary photograph.

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Link with treatment outcomes

Among cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy in the United States, people whom FAHR-FaceAge assessed as looking at least five years older than their actual age had a 21% higher risk of death over an average four-year follow-up period. For those who looked five or more years younger, this risk was 17% lower.

The researchers also found a link between facial aging as assessed by AI and lifestyle: heavy alcohol consumption, drug use, and smoking were associated with a higher biological age. According to radiation oncologist Raymond Mak, the aim of the development is to make the assessment of a patient’s physical reserve and frailty quantitative, consistent, and scalable to support personalized decisions, rather than replace a doctor’s judgment.

The authors cautioned that further research is needed before the technology can be widely used in medicine.

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