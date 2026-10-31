In the United States, the average cost of health insurance under Obamacare will rise by 13% in 2027, according to calculations by the research organization KFF. The estimate is based on data released by President Donald Trump’s administration on 2027 prices in 30 states where federal health insurance marketplaces operate.

The Hill reports this. The new rates were released ahead of the start of the 2027 enrollment period, which is due to begin on Sunday.

Second double-digit increase

According to KFF, the projected increase will be the second consecutive double-digit rise in the cost of such plans. Between 2025 and 2026, rates increased by 26%.

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At the beginning of the year, the federal government estimated the number of Obamacare program participants at about 19.2 million people. A KFF analysis released in May showed that the number of enrolled participants declined in 2026 after four years of record growth.

Subsidies and healthcare costs

Earlier this year, expanded tax subsidies for Obamacare premiums expired: Republicans did not support Democrats’ initiative to extend them. The Trump administration also introduced new barriers to enrollment in the programs, citing efforts to counter possible large-scale fraud.

The projected price increase for 2027 is close to the expected rise in costs for other types of health insurance: federal programs and employer-sponsored insurance plans could become about 10% more expensive, according to the cited estimates. A KFF poll this month showed that six in ten voters are concerned about being able to pay for insurance and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

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