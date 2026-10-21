In the United States, a consortium led by Michigan Medicine has received approval for up to $52 million in federal funding for a multicenter study of viral lower respiratory tract infections in young children. As News-Medical reports, scientists will investigate why some children fully recover after such infections, while others develop severe illness or long-term breathing problems, including asthma.

Participants will be monitored until age five

The study plans to enroll 1,500 children aged from birth to 24 months who were hospitalized with viral lower respiratory tract infections. These include bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome in children.

Participants will be followed at least until they are four to five years old. The program includes clinical assessments, lung function testing, imaging studies, measurement of environmental exposures, monitoring of physical activity and sleep, as well as molecular analyses.

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Immunity, viruses and the environment will also be studied

Researchers will assess the children's biological characteristics and immune response, the characteristics of the causative virus, the respiratory tract microbiome, as well as the effects of air pollution and tobacco smoke. The aim is to determine combinations of factors associated with lung function recovery or the risk of long-term breathing problems.

The US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute approved funding for the first year of the project, Systematic Phenotyping and Endotyping in Viral Infections in the Young Lung, abbreviated as SPIN VINYL. The study will be conducted at ten US hospitals, with Michigan Medicine serving as the clinical coordinating center.

The consortium also plans to use statistical methods, informatics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to identify patterns in different disease courses. Researchers hope the results will help identify children at higher risk of adverse outcomes, including those born prematurely or with congenital heart defects.

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