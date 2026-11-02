In the United States, days with temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit were associated with an increase in intensive care unit admissions after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. These are preliminary findings of a study to be presented at the American Heart Association symposium in Chicago on November 7–8, 2026, News-Medical reports.

Data from ten healthcare systems

Researchers analyzed data from ten US healthcare systems that are part of the Common Longitudinal ICU Format Consortium. They compared daily temperatures near hospitals with the number of patients admitted to intensive care after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, while also taking air humidity and pollution into account.

In 2018–2024, more than 11,000 such patients were admitted to intensive care units. About half of the cases occurred during warm seasons, while 270 admissions took place during periods of extreme heat, with temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The largest increase at 98 degrees

At daytime temperatures starting from 91 degrees Fahrenheit, the daily rate of intensive care admissions rose by 45% compared with days when the maximum temperature was 85 degrees. At 93 degrees, the increase reached 65%, and at 98 degrees, 102%.

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Among people aged 65 and older, the rate of hospital admissions after cardiac arrest was 48% higher at temperatures of 90 degrees than at 67 degrees. For women, the figure was 33% higher on days of extreme heat. At 98 degrees, the ten healthcare systems recorded approximately 1.5 additional intensive care admissions per day compared with days with a median temperature of 67 degrees.

Survival did not differ

Patients admitted on days with temperatures starting from 90 degrees more often required measures to treat low blood pressure and, later, continuous dialysis due to impaired kidney function. They also showed signs of circulatory impairment and metabolic stress.

At the same time, researchers found no significant differences in survival, in-hospital mortality, or patients’ status at discharge depending on the temperature on the day of admission. The authors stressed that the conclusions are preliminary: the conference abstracts have not undergone peer review, and the results require publication in a scientific journal.

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