Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, and City of Hope in the United States have developed a preclinical approach to treating systemic lupus erythematosus. It targets an imbalance between forms of the prolactin hormone receptor in immune cells associated with the disease. As News-Medical reports, in experiments with human cells and mouse models, the method reduced levels of inflammatory molecules and the number of pathological immune cells while preserving their normal counterparts.

Two receptor forms

Prolactin acts as a signaling molecule in many tissues throughout the body. Its receptor exists in two main forms, long and short. Both can bind the hormone outside the cell, but they trigger different intracellular signals.

According to Amaea Walker, a professor of biomedical sciences at the University of California, Riverside, the ratio in immune cells of patients with lupus shifts in favor of the long receptor form. She clarified that this form is not mutant, but its expression and ratio to the short form are abnormal in pathogenic immune cells in lupus.

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Synthetic DNA sequences

The team created splice-modulating oligomers, short synthetic DNA sequences. They affect the processing of the receptor's messenger RNA and prevent the formation of its long form. At the same time, cells can continue producing short receptor forms that are important for healthy tissues, including the brain and liver.

The scientists note that antibodies and antagonists cannot distinguish between these receptor isoforms because their extracellular regions are identical. In mouse models, the new approach reduced kidney damage, one of the common and potentially severe manifestations of lupus.

The work was published in the journal Experimental & Molecular Medicine. Study co-author Srividya Swaminathan, an associate professor of systems biology at City of Hope, stressed that the findings remain preclinical: further validation, testing, manufacturing according to appropriate standards, and regulatory review are needed before the method can be evaluated in patients.

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