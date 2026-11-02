US child e-bike injuries rose 33% each quarter — News-Medical

In the United States, the rate of e-bike-related injuries among children and adolescents rose by 33% each quarter from January 2023 through the end of March 2026. Injuries involving e-scooters rose by 15% each quarter over the same period. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study involving Stanford Medicine that was published in JAMA.

Data from six children’s hospitals

Scientists analyzed the medical records of 13,307 patients under the age of 18 who received care for injuries involving e-bikes, nonmotorized bicycles, e-scooters, conventional scooters, and skateboards. The data were collected at six major US children’s hospitals through the PEDSNet network.

Injury rates increased for all types of transportation studied, but the most notable trends were recorded for e-bikes and e-scooters. Severe injuries were sustained by 8% of patients injured on e-bikes, compared with 4% of those injured on nonmotorized bicycles. For e-scooters, the figure was 5%, while for conventional scooters it was 2%.

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Brain injuries and hospitalizations

Brain injuries were recorded in 10% of people injured on e-bikes and in 9% of those injured on e-scooters. For nonmotorized bicycles and scooters, the respective figures were 5% and 4%. Hospitalization was required for 17% of children and adolescents injured on e-bikes.

The study classified as severe injuries cases requiring treatment in an intensive care unit, significant neurological, vascular, chest, abdominal, pelvic, or neck injuries, traumatic amputations, severe crush injuries, and fractures requiring surgery.

About a quarter of e-bike injuries and nearly half of e-scooter injuries occurred among children younger than 12. The researchers propose introducing age restrictions for using motorized transport and limiting e-bike speeds. They also emphasize the need for proper protective helmets and compliance with traffic rules.

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