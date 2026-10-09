In the United States, 432 hospitals closed between 2010 and 2025, while 216 opened. The net decline amounted to 216 healthcare facilities and more than 24,000 hospital beds, according to a study led by the Harvard School of Public Health, as reported by News-Medical.

Closures increased, openings declined

The authors analyzed data from the American Hospital Association’s annual survey to assess healthcare facility openings and closures from 2010 to 2025. According to their estimates, the number of hospital closures increased by 4% each year, while the number of openings decreased by 3% annually.

The researchers found no statistically significant difference between hospital closure rates in rural and urban areas. The results are due to be published on October 8 as a research letter in the journal JAMA.

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Vulnerable communities face greater risk

Hospitals that closed more frequently included small for-profit facilities, safety-net hospitals, and healthcare facilities in counties with the highest levels of social vulnerability, both in cities and rural areas. At the same time, hospitals serving such functions and facilities that treat large numbers of Medicaid patients rarely opened.

Corresponding author Thomas Tsai, an associate professor of health policy and management and co-director of the Healthcare Quality and Outcomes Laboratory, said that hospital closures should not be viewed exclusively as a rural issue. According to him, the data point to the nationwide nature of the problem and the need to protect access to hospital care for socially vulnerable communities regardless of their location.

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