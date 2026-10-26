Researchers at the University of California San Diego in the United States have isolated rutamycin B, a compound from a marine bacterium that demonstrated activity against several clinical strains of the amoeba Naegleria fowleri. As News-Medical reports, the substance achieved full activity within four hours, while amphotericin B — a drug considered the standard of treatment — required 16 hours.

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis

Naegleria fowleri causes primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a parasitic disease that rapidly destroys brain tissue. According to the researchers, the mortality rate for this infection exceeds 97%. The disease progresses rapidly, so patients often have only a few days before treatment must begin.

Rutamycin B showed activity at low concentrations. The researchers also reported that the compound was 200–300 times more harmful to the parasite than to human cells. Its effect is linked to inhibition of an enzyme that the amoeba uses to produce energy.

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Further research

In combination with amphotericin B, rutamycin B made it possible to achieve the same result using only 3–10% of the original dose of this compound. The authors believe that the structural properties of rutamycin B make it a candidate for further pharmacological optimization.

The team plans to determine whether the substance can cross the blood-brain barrier and to assess its effectiveness in live models of the disease. The study results were published in the journal Marine Drugs.

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