In the United States, researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara, the University of California, San Francisco, and other scientific institutions identified 16 molecules whose levels rise during the menopausal transition and are linked to brain aging and dementia risk. The findings of the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, were reported by News-Medical.

Changes in blood proteins

Using proteomic technologies, scientists analyzed thousands of proteins in groups of women before menopause, during perimenopause, and after menopause. They identified a set of proteins that change throughout this transition, including proteins linked to inflammatory and neuronal processes, as well as molecules associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

These changes correlated more closely with menopause stage than with the participants’ exact age, which, according to the researchers, points to the role of the menopausal transition rather than aging alone. The results were also tested using data from more than 2,800 women in the UK Biobank: menopause there was likewise associated with molecular signs of accelerated aging in several body systems.

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Link to cognitive health

The team then analyzed four independent cohorts that together included nearly 12,000 older women. Higher levels of proteins associated with risk were linked to poorer cognitive outcomes. In the largest cohort, this molecular profile was also associated with a slightly higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s dementia over the following 16 years.

The authors stress that the findings do not mean that menopause causes Alzheimer’s disease. The clinical significance of individual protein changes in middle age remains unclear. The researchers plan to follow the same women over time during the menopausal transition to determine how hormones, proteins, symptoms, and brain health change simultaneously.

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