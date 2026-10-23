In the United States, researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz found in mice that psilocybin rapidly accelerates the formation and maturation of new neuronal connections while also contributing to the elimination of some existing ones. The work was published on October 15 in the journal Nature Neuroscience, News-Medical reports.

The team used two-photon microscopy to track individual dendritic spines in the brains of living mice over several weeks. These are small neuronal protrusions through which synapses — contacts between nerve cells — are formed. Within 24 hours after psilocybin administration, the scientists recorded increased formation of new spines. A larger proportion of the new spines also acquired a mature, more stable form more quickly.

Different response after chronic stress

In mice without prior stress, psilocybin temporarily increased the formation of new connections. Over the following three weeks, this indicator gradually returned to the baseline level, while some older synapses that had existed before the substance was administered disappeared.

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A different response was observed in mice subjected to a model of unpredictable mild chronic stress. In such animals, psilocybin caused more pronounced formation of new spines while also restraining the excessive loss of existing connections. According to the study’s senior author, Yi Zuo, these effects depend on the brain’s initial state.

Role of 5-HT2A receptors

Separately, the researchers examined the role of serotonin 5-HT2A receptors in layer 5 pyramidal neurons of the cerebral cortex. When these receptors were restored only in such cells, psilocybin again triggered the formation and structural stabilization of synapses. At the same time, the mice did not develop the head-twitch response, which in rodent experiments is used as a behavioral proxy for hallucinogen-like activity.

Conversely, removing 5-HT2A receptors from these neurons blocked structural synaptic growth but did not stop the head-twitch response. The authors believe the results may provide a basis for further research into drugs that can stimulate neuroplasticity with less pronounced hallucinogenic effects. The findings were obtained in mice; the article discusses possible relevance for future research into depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other psychiatric conditions.

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