Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine analyzed data from 224,353 children born at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California between 2010 and 2017. As The Hill reports, the study found differences in the statistical association between certain maternal health conditions during pregnancy and subsequent autism spectrum disorder diagnoses in children.

Study data

Autism was diagnosed in 2.4% of children in the sample. By comparison, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a rate of 3.2%. Across different racial and ethnic groups, the proportion diagnosed generally ranged from 2% to 3%.

The authors examined 25 maternal health conditions. For four of them — obesity, a depressive episode, asthma, and other maternal diseases complicating pregnancy — the association with autism diagnoses was stronger among children of white mothers than among children of Black, Hispanic, Asian, and Pacific Islander mothers.

Study co-author Magdalena Janecka stressed that the findings do not indicate that these maternal health conditions cause autism. According to her, the association may be explained by factors related to such conditions, including genetic factors, but further research is needed to establish causation.

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Impact of access to healthcare

The researchers also noted that differences in access to healthcare, continuity of insurance coverage, clinical monitoring, and treatment could have affected the results. The study accounted for the issue of underdiagnosis in certain groups: in particular, children of Black mothers may be less likely to receive a diagnosis even when they score highly for autistic traits on tests.

Autism Speaks Chief Science Officer Andy Shih said there is no data supporting different autism prevalence based on race or ethnicity. At the same time, he acknowledged differences in diagnosis and said such gaps are narrowing.

Statements by the US administration

In April 2025, US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the administration was to determine the cause of rising autism rates by September of that year. After that deadline passed, he and President Donald Trump suggested a possible link between taking acetaminophen during pregnancy and autism without providing new evidence. The statement was criticized by specialist groups in maternal medicine and advocates for the rights of people with autism.

A month later, Kennedy partially softened his position, saying that the available data were insufficient to claim an unambiguous causal link. The authors of the new study noted that their work neither confirms nor refutes the impact of genetic or non-genetic factors, as it does not establish what exactly caused the identified differences.

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