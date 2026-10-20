Researchers at Pennsylvania State University in the United States found that more pronounced symptoms of anxiety and depression are associated with more frequent complaints of problems with memory, attention and concentration during pregnancy and after childbirth. News-Medical reports on the findings, published in the journal Psychology & Health.

So-called pregnancy brain fog, or “baby brain,” is not a medical diagnosis. The term describes forgetfulness, reduced concentration and difficulties recalling information that pregnant women and new mothers may experience.

How the study was conducted

The study involved 56 women from central Pennsylvania who were around the 30th week of pregnancy at the start of the survey. Six weeks after giving birth, 46 participants completed the same questionnaires again.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The women answered questions about physical activity, symptoms of anxiety and depression, as well as difficulties with memory, attention and speech. Activity levels were assessed according to the recommendations of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. The participants’ average age was 30; the sample included more White women and women with higher education than the general population.

The role of physical activity

On average, participants who were more physically active did not report statistically significantly lower levels of brain fog. At the same time, among women with more pronounced symptoms of depression, meeting physical activity recommendations was associated with lower levels of such complaints.

For new mothers with high levels of anxiety symptoms, the pattern was different: physical activity may have been associated with more cognitive lapses. The authors suggested that, for some anxious women, the effort to meet an exercise target could create an additional burden. The researchers stressed that pregnant women and new mothers should seek support from healthcare professionals, family and loved ones when they need it.

Read us on