Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital in the United States have identified a link between anxiety in adolescents and changes in a brain network involving the cerebellum, amygdala, and thalamus. These features were already noticeable in children aged 11–12, News-Medical reports.

Analysis of data from nearly 3,500 participants

Scientists analyzed data from nearly 3,500 participants in the US Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development longitudinal study, which focuses on brain development and children’s health. The team was led by Katerina Stamoulis, principal investigator at the Computational Neuroscience Laboratory at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The study, published in the journal Imaging Neuroscience, focused on anxiety, including generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder. The authors assessed characteristics of brain structures, the organization of brain networks, and the relationship of these indicators to manifestations of anxiety.

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Network of the cerebellum, amygdala, and thalamus

In young people with anxiety, scientists identified altered organization of a network that includes the cerebellum, amygdala, and thalamus. Altered organization and weaker connections in this network were associated with higher anxiety levels and a greater likelihood of related disorders.

At the same time, according to the authors’ conclusions, the efficiency and resilience of other brain networks were associated with protection against social and/or generalized anxiety disorder. The researchers also identified anxiety-related structural changes and their connection with a weaker ability to perceive, process, and integrate information about the spatial location of objects and relationships between shapes.

This ability is needed for everyday tasks, including navigating in space, driving a car, assembling furniture, or tying shoelaces. The authors believe that the identified brain networks could in the future become targets for personalized approaches to psychiatric care for young people.

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