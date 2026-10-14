Researchers at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in the United States have presented a preclinical study of an experimental gene therapy for treating hydrocephalus. The adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based therapy was tested in adult animal models: it prevented excess fluid from entering brain tissue outside the ventricles, News-Medical reports.

How the approach works

Hydrocephalus occurs due to the accumulation of excess cerebrospinal fluid, which increases pressure on the brain and can cause neurological disorders. Currently, the main treatment method is surgery to install a shunt to drain the fluid, but such systems can fail.

The new approach targets choroid plexus cells, which produce cerebrospinal fluid. Researchers used a modified AAV to deliver genetic material into the cells. According to the authors, the therapy targeted the required cell types, reduced cerebrospinal fluid production and its spread into brain tissue. In the future, it could be administered in a less invasive way, including through an already installed shunt.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results and next steps

Teams from the University of Cincinnati and the University of California, Davis induced hydrocephalus in adult animals and then applied the experimental therapy. A blinded analysis of MRI data confirmed that after treatment, the animals had significantly less fluid in brain tissues.

At the same time, the authors recorded a moderate reduction in postnatal neurogenesis in the hippocampus under conditions of reduced cerebrospinal fluid production. The next stage is expected to involve studies in larger animal models and human tissues, followed, according to the researchers' plan, by clinical trials involving people. The results were published in the journal Fluids and Barriers of the CNS.

Read us on