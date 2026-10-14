In the United States, an analysis of data from 95,612 adults found an association between a higher score for the so-called sulfur microbial diet and an increased risk of developing and dying from lung cancer. As News-Medical reports, the study was based on data from the U.S. PLCO trial, and the findings were published in the journal Nutrition Journal.

What the data showed

The researchers calculated the sulfur microbial diet score using responses to a 124-item food questionnaire. This is an indirect assessment of a dietary pattern associated with gut bacteria capable of metabolizing sulfur-containing substances. The composition of participants’ gut microbiomes, levels of sulfur metabolites, or hydrogen sulfide were not measured directly.

Participants with the highest scores more often consumed red and processed meat, French fries, and high-fat dairy products. At the same time, they ate fruit, yellow vegetables, and whole-grain products less often. Compared with the group with the lowest score, the group with the highest score had an estimated 23% higher risk of developing lung cancer and a 19% higher risk of dying from lung cancer after other factors were taken into account.

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Study limitations

During follow-up through December 2009, 1,561 cases of lung cancer were recorded. Mortality data were collected through December 2018, during which time 2,109 deaths from the disease were registered. The longer mortality monitoring period explains why the number of such deaths exceeded the number of recorded disease cases.

The association with mortality was more pronounced among participants with more than 20 pack-years of smoking. In the analysis of histological subtypes, the higher diet score was most strongly associated with squamous cell and small-cell cancer; no statistically significant association was established for adenocarcinoma. The authors noted that these results for individual subgroups are preliminary.

After additional adjustment for overall diet quality, the associations weakened and lost statistical significance. A similar weakening was observed in the analysis of competing causes of death. As the study was observational, it does not establish a causal relationship; in addition, the effects of smoking may not have been fully accounted for.

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