Researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, USA, have found that astrovirus can exit intestinal goblet cells and spread through mucus secretion without destroying infected cells. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

The virus uses mucus

Astroviruses are single-stranded RNA viruses that infect birds and mammals. In humans, they cause diarrhea, including among children. Previously, Valerie Cortez's laboratory found that astrovirus infects intestinal goblet cells.

These cells produce a thin mucus layer that isolates the intestinal wall and prevents microorganisms, pathogens, and substances from the digestive tract from entering the body. The new study showed that the virus uses mucus secretion as a route to complete its replication cycle and release viral particles.

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Experiments on cell models

The team used mouse and human cell models to test whether mucus could be a route for astrovirus to exit goblet cells. When the scientists blocked mucus secretion, the level of virus release decreased. Conversely, stimulating secretion was accompanied by an increase in virus levels.

According to Cortez, before this work, the route by which astroviruses exit the cell was less understood than in the case of noroviruses and rotaviruses. The researchers suggest that being in mucus may help the virus evade detection or facilitate entry into new cells. The authors note that understanding this interaction between the virus and the cell may help in finding approaches to contain the spread of astrovirus.

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