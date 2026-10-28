In the United States, the share of adult tobacco product users who currently use nicotine pouches rose from 3% in 2021 to 10.2% in 2024. The share of people who had used this product at least once increased from 16.4% to 31.1% over the same period, News-Medical reports, citing a study by the University of Cincinnati.

National survey data

The researchers conducted a repeated cross-sectional analysis of YouGov survey results from 2021 and 2024. The sample included adult tobacco product users representative of this group in the United States. The findings were published in the scientific journal Addiction.

Nicotine pouches contain powder with nicotine, flavorings and other ingredients. They are placed between the gums and the upper or lower lip, after which nicotine is released with saliva and absorbed through the gums and oral mucosa.

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Who uses pouches more often

In 2024, nicotine pouch use was more common among men, people aged 21 to 45, and those who were already using tobacco products at the time. The highest rates were recorded among smokeless tobacco users. According to the researchers, this may indicate that some people use pouches alongside other tobacco products.

The study's lead author, Ashley Merianos, a professor at the University of Cincinnati School of Social Work, noted that a product previously considered niche is becoming more widespread among adult tobacco users in the United States. She emphasized that the long-term health effects and addiction potential of nicotine pouches still require study.

The authors also called for continued monitoring of new nicotine products to track their place in overall nicotine use and identify groups with the highest prevalence of use.

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