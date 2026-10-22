The United States is launching a national clinical trial platform designed to accelerate the search for ways to prevent or slow Alzheimer’s disease. The project is planned for four years and will receive up to $41 million in federal funding. As News-Medical reports, the initiative is funded by the US Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, ARPA-H.

The platform will be led by the McCance Center for Brain Health at Mass General Brigham. The University of California, San Diego, and its Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study consortium will join the collaboration, coordinating clinical sites and standardizing research protocols, data collection, and work with blood samples.

Multiple treatment regimens in one study

The platform format will make it possible to test several potential treatment regimens within a shared infrastructure rather than launching a separate trial for each therapy. Researchers plan to evaluate five to 10 regimens, discontinuing approaches with insufficient promise and advancing more promising options to larger studies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the initial stage, they will study combinations of natural products, drugs already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for other uses, and combinations selected using artificial intelligence. Laboratory data, existing safety information, and other evidence will be used to prioritize candidates.

Selecting participants through blood tests

The trials will involve people without cognitive impairment or with mild impairment whose biomarkers indicate early changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The main marker will be p-tau217, a form of the tau protein that can be measured in blood and is associated with brain changes characteristic of the disease.

The team will also analyze other blood indicators associated with amyloid plaques, inflammation, and nerve cell damage. The project is expected to include up to 20 clinical sites. By the end of the four-year program, researchers expect to obtain biomarker and safety data for five to 10 treatment regimens and identify candidates for confirmatory trials.

Read us on