In the United States, the discontinuation of emergency supplements under the SNAP food assistance program was linked to an increase in the number of substantiated cases of child maltreatment. News-Medical reported on the findings of a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Analysis of data from 1,153 counties

Researchers analyzed data from child protective services in 1,153 US counties from January 2021 to February 2022. They used data from the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System (NCANDS), which contains information reported by states on investigations of such cases and child protective services.

During this period, ten states — Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Tennessee — ended expanded emergency SNAP supplements at different times. This made it possible to compare changes in indicators in counties in those states with counties in states where payments were still continuing.

Increase in substantiated cases

The researchers found an association between the end of the supplements and an increase in the overall number of substantiated cases of child maltreatment. Rates of child neglect and physical abuse increased separately. At the same time, the overall number of reports of possible maltreatment did not increase significantly.

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Study lead Liwei Zhang of the University of Georgia School of Social Work noted that the increase in substantiated cases emerged gradually after the supplements ended. According to the authors, the effects of losing additional food assistance may have accumulated as families faced prolonged financial pressure.

The US Department of Agriculture allowed states to provide emergency SNAP supplements at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. States ended these payments at different times between 2021 and 2023. The analysis ended in February 2022, before the next group of states began eliminating the supplements from March through August 2022.

Read the original News-Medical report.

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