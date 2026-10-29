Researchers at the University of Gothenburg found that wastewater from ten hospitals in eight cities in Sweden promoted the selection of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In hospital sewer systems, antibiotics excreted by patients created an advantage for such bacteria, News-Medical reports.

Hospital and municipal wastewater compared

Scientists analyzed the sewer systems and wastewater of hospitals, as well as the corresponding municipal wastewater treatment plants. After exposure to wastewater from all ten hospitals, researchers recorded the selection of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. At the same time, no such effect was found in the wastewater of the corresponding municipal treatment plants.

The study results were published in the journal Nature Communications. The authors noted that modern treatment at municipal facilities may reduce the further spread of antibiotics and other pharmaceutical substances. However, it cannot prevent the selection of resistant bacteria that has already occurred in hospital sewers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ciprofloxacin and cefotaxime

To identify the drugs that give resistant bacteria an advantage, the researchers made a susceptible strain of Escherichia coli resistant to fluoroquinolones and antibiotics similar in action to penicillin. After that, it could grow well in hospital wastewater, where it had previously been unable to grow as successfully.

The scientists named ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic from the fluoroquinolone group that is often prescribed, including for urinary tract infections, as a key selection factor. Cefotaxime also contributed and, according to the researchers, is used only in hospitals. The findings were confirmed by chemical analysis and studies of bacterial cell responses.

Resistant E. coli were more often detected in biofilms inside hospital sewer pipes than in the wastewater itself. The research group is working on a simple targeted treatment method intended to reduce selection pressure in hospital sewer systems.

Read us on