In 2021, around 2.7 million children and adolescents worldwide were living with pediatric stroke. At the same time, the number of healthy life years lost due to pediatric stroke fell from approximately 5.9 million in 1990 to 2.4 million in 2021, while the number of deaths was about 24,700, News-Medical reports.

Hemorrhagic stroke has the most severe consequences

Researchers from the Children’s Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, the National Clinical Research Center for Child Health and Disorders, and the Army Medical University analyzed Global Burden of Disease model estimates for 1990–2021 covering 204 countries and territories. The study was published in the journal Pediatric Discovery on December 31, 2025.

Ischemic strokes accounted for 58.6% of all cases, while hemorrhagic strokes accounted for 41.4%. At the same time, hemorrhagic strokes were associated with 78.3% of all healthy life years lost and 85.9% of stroke deaths among children. The authors included intracerebral and subarachnoid hemorrhages as forms of hemorrhagic stroke.

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Growth among adolescents and inequality between regions

The number of new cases among children and adolescents aged 10–19 rose from approximately 144,300 in 1990 to 152,500 in 2021. Incidence increased with age and peaked in the 15–19 age group. Hemorrhagic stroke was recorded more often in boys, while ischemic stroke was more common in girls.

The highest age-standardized stroke burden was in regions with a low sociodemographic index. There, the number of hemorrhagic stroke cases rose from approximately 146,600 to 267,200. The largest increase in prevalence was recorded in Western Sub-Saharan Africa, while the largest decline was in East Asia. China had the highest number of people living with pediatric stroke, at about 350,200, while India had the largest number of new cases and healthy life years lost.

The authors stressed the need to improve early stroke recognition, access to diagnostic imaging, neurosurgical care, and rehabilitation, especially in resource-limited regions.

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