Taiwan’s 14th urgent care center is set to begin operating in Tainan on Sunday. It will open at Da-an Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Taipei Times reports, citing Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang.

New center in Tainan

Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare launched a pilot program with 13 urgent care centers in six special municipalities in November last year. They provide care to patients with minor illnesses and injuries on weekends and holidays to ease the burden on overcrowded emergency departments.

According to Shih Chung-liang, the center at Yongchuan Hospital in Tainan received more than 100 patients on average. As a result, the city health bureau proposed opening another facility.

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The minister also said that about 75% of clinics were operating, while some hospitals had resumed outpatient services, helping to reduce overcrowding in emergency departments. During long weekends through the end of the year, a 50% surcharge will be added to consultation, nursing and pharmaceutical services at clinics, as well as hospital outpatient and emergency departments. Eighty percent of this surcharge is to be allocated to staff on duty.

Plans for Taipei

Taipei’s Department of Health is also preparing an urgent care center near National Taiwan University Hospital, at Huashan Market. Authorities hope to open it before next year’s Lunar New Year celebrations.

Data from the National Health Insurance Administration show that from July to Oct. 18, 46% of visits to the 13 centers were related to fever and respiratory infections. Another 13% of patients sought care for minor wounds, while 9% did so for gastrointestinal discomfort.

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