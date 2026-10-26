In the Australian state of Tasmania, the Department of Health is investigating the second patient death in a month linked to a delay in the arrival of an ambulance crew. In the town of Zeehan on the west coast, a man complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing. His call was classified as a Priority 1 case requiring immediate assistance, ABC News reports.

The ambulance arrived after 78 minutes

The local ambulance station in Zeehan was not staffed that day because an employee’s leave shift had not been covered. Paramedics from nearby Queenstown and Strahan were already attending other calls. A crew was dispatched from Burnie, but it arrived 78 minutes later, by which time the man had died.

About two weeks earlier, a family in Hobart called the 000 emergency number twice within 25 minutes. The first call was assessed as non-urgent, but after the man’s condition worsened, the second call was classified as Priority 1. However, it took another 25 minutes to dispatch an ambulance because no crews were available.

According to the union, ambulances were either attending other calls or delayed near the Royal Hobart Hospital because of an overcrowded emergency department. Relatives took the man to hospital themselves, but he arrived in cardiac arrest and later died.

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The problem of unfilled shifts

Ambulance Tasmania has 51 stations across the state. Some are staffed entirely by paramedics, while others partly or fully rely on volunteers. In Zeehan, one paramedic usually works during the day, while outside working hours they are on call with volunteer support.

The Department of Health said it had tried to fill the vacant shift, including through overtime and the involvement of volunteers. Authorities are also trying to recruit more paramedics to the region, but the remoteness of the west coast complicates the process. In June, department secretary Dale Webster said that about 11% of paramedic shifts had remained unfilled since July of the previous year.

The Labor Party and the Greens called on the government not to implement a plan to find $700 million in savings in the health budget. Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the investigation into the two deaths should identify problems that need to be addressed to prevent such cases from recurring.

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