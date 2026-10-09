A study in Zurich, Switzerland, involving 204 people who had a venous cannula inserted before an MRI scan, found an association between listening to favorite tracks or a Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sonata and lower pain ratings after the procedure. TIME reports on the work published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research.

Participants underwent MRI scans of the brain, spine, head, or neck. They were divided into four groups: one listened to calm relaxation music, another to Mozart's Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major, K.488, a third to their own favorite songs, while the control group listened to no music. Music was played for the first three groups before, during, and after the insertion of a cannula into a vein.

Pain ratings after the procedure

Participants were asked to rate their pain before and after cannula insertion. In the groups that listened to Mozart or favorite tracks, a significant reduction in pain ratings was recorded two minutes after the procedure. Participants who selected their own music also rated pain lower as early as 30 seconds after the procedure than before it and than participants in the other groups.

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Relaxation music, like no music, did not produce a significant reduction in pain. The study's senior author suggested that slow, quiet, and low-dynamic relaxation music may not have captured patients' attention.

Possible explanations

The authors did not establish the exact mechanism of the effect. Among possible explanations, they named the release of endorphins, lower blood pressure, heart rate, anxiety, and stress, as well as distraction. At the same time, the researchers noted that pain ratings may have been affected by the presence of a friendly experimenter next to the patient.

The team plans to test other classical works and determine whether music can help with more intense pain than that experienced during needle insertion.

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