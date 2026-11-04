In the United States, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco described a slow dopamine pathway through which the brain links the taste of food with nutrients reaching the gut. As News-Medical reports, this mechanism may help explain how people and animals gradually begin to prefer certain foods or drinks.

Signal after nutrients enter the body

Unlike rapid dopamine signals that arise within seconds in response to external stimuli, this pathway is activated after nutrients enter the digestive system. According to the authors, sensors in the gut recognize, among other things, sugar and fats and transmit a signal to the brain. The dopamine response builds after food reaches the gut and may persist for several minutes.

In experiments on mice, scientists administered sugar water or a milkshake-like liquid into the animals’ stomachs while simultaneously measuring dopamine release in the brain. This made it possible to separate the response to nutrients from the effect of taste. A strong and sustained signal was recorded in the anterior basolateral amygdala, a brain region referred to as the BLA.

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Testing its role in learning

When researchers blocked this pathway, the mice continued to eat normally but could not learn to associate a new taste with the intake of calories. In another experiment, scientists artificially stimulated dopamine fibers in the BLA after mice tasted a non-caloric flavor. The animals then began to prefer it: the stimulation effectively replaced nutrients for them.

A similar pattern was shown by human neuroimaging data. Yale University psychologist Dana Small reanalyzed PET studies of 13 men who consumed a milkshake or a non-caloric drink. After nutrients reached the gut, dopamine release was concentrated in the left BLA. In a separate experiment involving 38 adults, fMRI also detected increased activity in this area after glucose consumption.

The authors noted that the response to nutrients in both mice and humans was substantially stronger in the left BLA than in the right. The team also emphasized that it did not investigate the effects of GLP-1 drugs on this mechanism, so a possible connection between such medications and the identified pathway currently remains an assumption.

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