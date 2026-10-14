UCSF identifies antibodies linked to preterm birth — News-Medical

In the United States, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco identified autoantibodies that may be linked to some cases of preterm birth. In women who gave birth before the 37th week of pregnancy, these antibodies appeared earlier and were present at higher levels than in those who delivered at term, News-Medical reports.

Autoantibodies and inflammation

The work was published in the journal Nature Immunology. The scientists used the PhIP-Seq method, which makes it possible to broadly analyze antibodies in blood and identify the proteins they recognize. First, the team studied samples from women who received treatment at the UCSF reproductive medicine clinic and became pregnant after frozen embryo transfer.

The scientists then analyzed blood samples from more than 2,000 pregnant women from eight cohorts. The dataset included, in particular, samples from the California Prenatal Screening Program collected at the 15th week of pregnancy. The group of women with preterm births showed broader changes in antibodies at an early stage of pregnancy.

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The role of the IL-1RA protein

The researchers paid particular attention to antibodies against the IL-1RA protein, which regulates inflammation. IL-1RA blocks the IL-1β molecule, which can cause inflammation and uterine contractions. According to the authors, neutralization of IL-1RA by antibodies may weaken the natural mechanism that restrains IL-1β.

In an experiment on pregnant mice, administration of antibodies against IL-1RA increased IL-1β levels in the mothers’ blood, while signs of damage were recorded in the placentas. Studies of human placental tissue also showed that IL-1RA accumulates in areas where vascular cells connect, through which oxygen and nutrients are exchanged between the mother and fetus.

The authors note that antibodies against IL-1RA were found in only some cases of preterm birth, so there may be many reasons for this course of pregnancy. A synthetic form of IL-1RA, anakinra, which is used to treat inflammatory diseases, may become the subject of further research as a potential way to prevent preterm birth.

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