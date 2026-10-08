Surgeons at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt recovered and transplanted five donor hearts into children using the REUP method. News-Medical, citing Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reports on the results of the Golisano Children’s Heart Institute team.

Method for preserving donor hearts

REUP stands for rapid recovery with extended ultraoxygenated preservation. The method was initially developed by Vanderbilt’s adult transplant team for hearts obtained from donors after circulatory death.

Unlike other approaches, REUP does not involve restoring the donor heart’s function. After the donor’s death, the organ is flushed with a cold oxygen-enriched solution to preserve it before transplantation. Previous methods required restoring the heart’s function either in the donor’s body or using specialized perfusion devices. The medical center noted that such approaches may raise ethical objections in certain circumstances, be expensive and complex, or have limitations related to patient size.

Results of the first transplants

In an article for the New England Journal of Medicine, the team described five transplants in children aged from two days to 14 years. On average, recipients waited 20 days for transplantation. None of the donor hearts were discarded.

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Following the operations, all recipients showed good heart function. During the observation period, none of the children required mechanical circulatory support and none had primary graft dysfunction or signs of rejection, the authors said.

Potential expansion of the donor pool

According to Vanderbilt, after the five cases described in the publication, the approach was successfully used for another five children. All donor organ recoveries in the pediatric study took place in locations where restoring the donor heart’s function was not permitted for ethical reasons. The researchers noted that without REUP, these hearts would not have been available for transplantation.

Vanderbilt believes that adapting the method for children could increase the number of suitable donor hearts and reduce waiting times. Children, including newborns and infants, may wait many months for a transplant; prolonged waiting is associated with approximately 20% mortality on the waiting list. More than 2,000 children are on this list each year.

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